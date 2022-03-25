Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 3/27: Congressman Hal Rogers; Attorney General Daniel Cameron

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Congressman Hal Rogers and Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Congressman Hal Rogers is now the longest continuously serving member of the U.S. House. As dean of the House, the Republican will now serve on the influential steering committee that decides priorities for lawmakers.

Rogers was already the longest-serving congressman ever from Kentucky and now, after the death of Congressman Don Young, Rogers has the distinction of the longest tenure there. He was first elected in 1980, but at age 84, the Republican from Somerset stays “busy.” Rogers has managed to get earmarks back in the recently passed spending bill. He has ideas about how the U.S. should assist in the Ukrainian situation.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron also joins us this week. He’s been busy during his tenure with issues coming at his office in a rapid pace—the pandemic, the Breonna Taylor case and an ongoing opioid crisis are some of those. Kentucky is getting nearly half a billion dollars from a settlement to fight the opioid crisis.

Cameron is a historic figure as the only African American elected statewide in his own right. His initiatives include targeting abortion in the state and recently an effort to figure out how TikTok videos are impacting young people. He’s the 51st attorney general of Kentucky and the first Republican elected to the office since World War II.

