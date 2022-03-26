Adam Burniston’s Forecast | More swings ahead in the forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While we keep cold air around through the rest of the weekend, mild winds blow in next week before strong storms impact the forecast.

Keep your coats on hand if you plan to be out tonight. Fortunately, drier conditions will last through this evening and tonight, with skies clearing for many. For tonight, temperatures will fall through the 40s and 30s, with wind chill values feeling much colder as winds stay breezy.

By Sunday, morning temperatures will begin in the mid to upper-20s with mostly clear skies. We’ll keep plenty of sunshine throughout the day, with clouds mixed in at times. Fortunately, dry conditions will persist throughout the day, with breezy winds continuing. By the afternoon and evening, highs are expected to only reach into the mid-40s.

We’ll keep primarily dry conditions going through Monday and parts of Tuesday before scattered rain chances move in. However, the bigger rain and thunderstorm threat moves in Wednesday evening and through Thursday, with the chance for strong to severe storms. After that storm threat, a cold front will quickly follow with cold air. So, highs will reach the 60s and 70 by Tuesday and Wednesday, but then by the latter half of the week, highs will only top out in the 40s.

