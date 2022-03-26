Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A few flakes on this chilly and windy day

Saturday’s Forecast
FastCast saturday morning
By Ally Blake
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning y’all! It is a cold start in the bluegrass and I’m sure you heard it all last night, from thunder to heavy rain and even some ice. The good news is we are likely to see just some flurries before things clear out today.

Temps stay well below average in the upper 30s and low 40s and it again will be windy. Tomorrow looks to be similar to today temperature-wise, minus the chance for flakes. A strong high-pressure system comes in Sunday into Monday and dries us up. The Upper 40s are likely on Monday and the mid-50s are likely on Tuesday. There is a slight chance for a rain shower or flake late Monday into early Tuesday. By Wednesday our next system rolls in. The chance for showers and storms is likely late as we make a run into the upper 70s. Heavy rain is likely with some rumbles of thunder into Thursday. Temps will drop as a cold front moves through by Friday as temps drop back to the low 50s.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend:)

