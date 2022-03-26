Advertisement

Colorado wildfire forces evacuation orders for 19,000 people

Smoke billows from a wildfire Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Marshall, Colo. a few miles south of...
Smoke billows from a wildfire Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Marshall, Colo. a few miles south of Boulder, Colo. About 1,200 Colorado residents have been ordered to evacuate due to a fast-moving wildfire near the site of a destructive 2021 blaze, Boulder police said Saturday.(Dave Zelio | AP Photo/Dave Zelio)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Emergency officials say 19,400 Colorado residents are being ordered to evacuate Saturday due to a fast-moving wildfire in the area of a destructive 2021 blaze.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management reports evacuation orders cover 8,000 homes and 7,000 structures.

A Boulder fire official says the fire has grown to 122 acres with no containment.

The cause is not yet known.

The fire is burning protected wildland near the Table Mesa neighborhood and National Center for Atmospheric Research.

Authorities are calling it the NCAR fire.

The flames are in an area where a fire destroyed 1,000 homes last year in unincorporated Boulder County and suburban Superior and Louisville.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police could not confirm how many people are hurt or dead.
1 dead after fiery Sunday morning crash in Lexington
WATCH | Multiple crews respond to Lexington house fire
Lexington family loses everything after house fire
Raelynn Cowen (left), from Ledbetter, was allegedly abducted from a bus stop by 31-year-old...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled; missing Ky. 8-year-old girl and suspect found
Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested and faces second-degree murder and attempted second-degree...
Father arrested for killing son’s accused murderer, police say
Police are investigating a shooting in Winchester Friday afternoon.
Police: Three people shot in Winchester, one in custody

Latest News

Georgia students decorated hallways in sunflowers for their beloved custodian from Ukraine.
WATCH: Surprise from Georgia elementary school students brings Ukrainian custodian to tears
Georgia students decorated hallways in sunflowers for their beloved custodian from Ukraine.
VIDEO: Ukrainian custodian brought to tears by surprise from elementary school
Strong to severe storms will be possible late Wednesday and into Thursday morning
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Strong storms expected by mid-week
President Joe Biden speaks about additional security assistance that his administration will...
Blinken reassures allies ahead of possible Iran deal
Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $420k at auction.
Rare Pokémon card sells for $420,000 at auction