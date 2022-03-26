Advertisement

US Coast Guard rescues Cuban man stranded at sea for 24-plus hours

The US Coast Guard says it rescued a Cuban man who was stranded at sea.
The US Coast Guard says it rescued a Cuban man who was stranded at sea.
By CNN
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLAMORADA, Fl. (CNN) - The U.S. Coast Guard was able to rescue a Cuban man who was stranded at sea for 26 hours near the Florida Keys.

Elian Lopez, from Varadero, Cuba, was located Wednesday about 15 miles south of Islamorada, Florida. According to the Coast Guard, Lopez was found on a piece of a sailing surfboard, wearing a life jacket.

Lopez left Cuba the previous day at 2 p.m. and had been at sea for over 24 hours. His relative Yailyn Pérez said that Lopez ran out of water and supplies, so he tried to contact the Coast Guard.

Hansel Pintos, a spokesman for the Coast Guard, said Lopez had symptoms of dehydration and was taken to a local hospital when he was found.

According to the Coast Guard, Lopez was later released from the hospital and passed into Customs and Border Protection jurisdiction.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police could not confirm how many people are hurt or dead.
1 dead after fiery Sunday morning crash in Lexington
WATCH | Multiple crews respond to Lexington house fire
Lexington family loses everything after house fire
Raelynn Cowen (left), from Ledbetter, was allegedly abducted from a bus stop by 31-year-old...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled; missing Ky. 8-year-old girl and suspect found
Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested and faces second-degree murder and attempted second-degree...
Father arrested for killing son’s accused murderer, police say
Police are investigating a shooting in Winchester Friday afternoon.
Police: Three people shot in Winchester, one in custody

Latest News

Georgia students decorated hallways in sunflowers for their beloved custodian from Ukraine.
WATCH: Surprise from Georgia elementary school students brings Ukrainian custodian to tears
Georgia students decorated hallways in sunflowers for their beloved custodian from Ukraine.
VIDEO: Ukrainian custodian brought to tears by surprise from elementary school
Strong to severe storms will be possible late Wednesday and into Thursday morning
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Strong storms expected by mid-week
President Joe Biden speaks about additional security assistance that his administration will...
Blinken reassures allies ahead of possible Iran deal
Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $420k at auction.
Rare Pokémon card sells for $420,000 at auction