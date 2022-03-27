Advertisement

Abernathy’s walk-off blast secures series win vs. No. 18 Auburn

The Wildcat slugger has four homers in four games this week.
Kentucky wins the weekend series.
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Down 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Renee Abernathy blasted a 3-run homer to send No. 8 Kentucky to a 5-4 win over No. 18 Auburn Sunday afternoon at John Cropp Stadium.

Abernathy’s homer Sunday to secure the series win was her fourth in four games this week.

The Wildcats trailed 4-1 entering the seventh inning before rallying for four unanswered runs.

With the win, Kentucky improves to 22-7, 3-3 in the SEC. The Wildcats host Ohio State Tuesday at 6:00 at John Cropp Stadium.

On the series, Abernathy hit .500 for the weekend with three home runs and she drove in 11 of Kentucky’s 19 runs on the weekend. The only player to hit for a higher average this weekend was Erin Coffel, who mashed at .545 with five runs scored and an RBI.

