Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Strong storms expected by mid-week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our cool weekend continues as temperatures stay below average, but warmer days are ahead this week before strong to severe storms move in mid-week.

Clear skies and dry conditions continue through tonight with chilly winds. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s tonight, with breezy winds making wind chill values feel like the 20s. By the overnight hours, we’ll see temperatures fall even into the 20s.

By Monday, morning temperatures will begin in the mid to upper-20s with clear skies. We’ll have another dry day in the forecast, with some clouds increasing through the afternoon hours. Breezy northwesterly winds will continue throughout the day, but gusts should be somewhat calmer. Afternoon and evening highs are expected to reach the mid to upper-40s for most, with slightly milder temperatures further south.

Our milder temperatures really start to pick up on Tuesday and last through most of Thursday as the 60s and even the 70s return to the forecast. However, this warm-up is also coming with rain and thunderstorm chances. Rain chances will stay relatively isolated to scattered on Tuesday, and even the first half of Wednesday is looking good, but thunderstorms will roll in by Wednesday evening and overnight. Some of the storms late Wednesday and into Thursday could even be strong to severe, so we’ll be watching that threat throughout the week.

