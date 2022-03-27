Clark Co. celebrates GRC Boys Basketball State Title

CLARK CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The Clark County community celebrated the boys basketball team’s state championship win with a parade.

“It’s kind of surreal. It’s hard to put into words,” said Coach Josh Cook.

It seems the only words Clark County Boys Basketball Coach Josh Cook really needs are simple.

“Tournament State Champions.”

The Clark County community lining Main Street Saturday to celebrate their GRC Cardinals.

“The support you get here. The way it brings everyone together. The way everybody’s getting behind these kids. It can teach a lot of life lessons really. Everyone being on the same page with one common goal. And everybody joining together. I hope this inspires a lot. I’m super proud of these guys and I’m very blessed to be apart of this community.”

The last time they did this was 71 years ago.

“Just the idea that you want to live a dream. You want to go chase something.”

Coach Cook’s teams chasing the dream of bringing the trophy back to the courthouse steps for themselves, and for ‘Wincity.’

For the first time since 1951, a boys basketball team from Clark County played in and won the Sweet 16 state championship.

“I’m not just proud of what they did. I’m proud of how they did it. They showed class, respect and integrity and that’s what I’m most proud of,” said Jamie Keene, the GRC Principal.

A sentiment clearly shared by the crowd of proud hundreds.

George Rogers Clark beat Warren Central 43-42 to take home the Championship Title.

