1 dead after fiery Sunday morning crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a serious crash that happened early Sunday morning on Versailles Road near Westmorland Road.

Police say two cars were involved. One of the cars caught fire.

Police say one person is dead. Three others are hurt and expected to recover.

A reconstruction team closed inbound and outbound Versailles Road until 10 AM to determine what happened.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

