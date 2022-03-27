Advertisement

1 dead after fiery Sunday morning crash in Lexington

Police could not confirm how many people are hurt or dead.
Police could not confirm how many people are hurt or dead.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a serious crash that happened early Sunday morning on Versailles Road near Westmorland Road.

Police say two cars were involved. One of the cars caught fire.

Police say one person is dead. Three others are hurt and expected to recover.

A reconstruction team closed inbound and outbound Versailles Road until 10 AM to determine what happened.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH | Multiple crews respond to Lexington house fire
Lexington family loses everything after house fire
Raelynn Cowen (left), from Ledbetter, was allegedly abducted from a bus stop by 31-year-old...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled; missing Ky. 8-year-old girl and suspect found
Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested and faces second-degree murder and attempted second-degree...
Father arrested for killing son’s accused murderer, police say
Police are investigating a shooting in Winchester Friday afternoon.
Police: Three people shot in Winchester, one in custody

Latest News

Strong to severe storms will be possible late Wednesday and into Thursday morning
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Strong storms expected by mid-week
The clinic's organizer said her idea for the event was kickstarted by a 2021 Kentucky Supreme...
‘This was something we had to do to help:’ Lexington to host expungement clinic and job fair
Severe weather threat
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures swing up and down
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures continue to swing