Epicenter pulls away to win Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds

He earns 100 points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.
109th Louisiana Derby
109th Louisiana Derby(Fair Grounds)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Favorite Epicenter took a big step toward the Kentucky Derby, surging past leader Zozos and Pioneer of Medina entering the stretch and pulling away to a 2 1/2-length victory Saturday in the $1 million Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds.

The Steve Asmussen-trained bay colt started the Grade 2 stakes race from the No. 6 post at even money and tucked in behind Zozos with Pioneer of Medina to his right and stayed before making his move from the outside at the top of the stretch and was soon clear down the stretch for his second win in three starts this year.

