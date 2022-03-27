Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures continue to swing

FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Ally Blake tracks rain and snow
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The pattern keeps our temperatures swinging up and down the thermometer.

March still has plenty of time to bring us more ups and downs. That’s what I see happening over the next few days. We’ll continue to climb through the middle of the week. It will be right around that time we see another crash. You should expect to see highs run around the 40s for the beginning of the week and 70s by the middle of it. Then those numbers will fall again by the end of it.

Most of my attention is focused on the big temperature spike for the middle of the week. Not just for the warmth, but for the strong to severe storms that could come with the swing. A potent cold front will trigger a solid round of thunderstorms later in the day on Wednesday. Colder air will usher in behind it and we’ll find ourselves back in the middle of the 40s for highs.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

