Kentucky baseball storms back to beat No. 14 Georgia

The Wildcats trailed 6-1 early in the game.
The series finale is set for Sunday.
The series finale is set for Sunday.
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Down 6-1, Kentucky stormed back to beat No. 14 Georgia 10-8 Saturday afternoon to even the weekend series.

The Wildcats now have three wins against teams ranked in the Top 15 this season. The series finale is Sunday at 12:00.

Junior Tyler Guilfoil closed the door in the ninth for his second save, sealing UK’s first Southeastern Conference win of the season. Senior Sean Harney picked up the win in relief of Darren Williams.

The Wildcats improve to 16-8, 1-4 in the SEC with the win.

