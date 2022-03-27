Kentucky baseball storms back to beat No. 14 Georgia

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Down 6-1, Kentucky stormed back to beat No. 14 Georgia 10-8 Saturday afternoon to even the weekend series.

The Wildcats now have three wins against teams ranked in the Top 15 this season. The series finale is Sunday at 12:00.

Junior Tyler Guilfoil closed the door in the ninth for his second save, sealing UK’s first Southeastern Conference win of the season. Senior Sean Harney picked up the win in relief of Darren Williams.

The Wildcats improve to 16-8, 1-4 in the SEC with the win.

