Kentucky pounds No. 14 Georgia to take series

The Wildcats now have two series wins against Top 15 teams this season.
UK hammers UGA Sunday.
UK hammers UGA Sunday.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky pounded No. 14 Georgia 18-5 Sunday afternoon to win their first SEC series of the season.

Alonzo Rubalcaba blasted a grand slam in the first inning to take a 4-0 lead and the Wildcats built a 13-0 lead before Georgia scored a run.

With the win, the Wildcats (17-8, 2-4) now have two Top 15 series victories this season (TCU and Georgia).

It’s the most runs scored against a Southeastern Conference team since plating 19 at South Carolina in April 2017.

Before the game, the Wildcats announced that Friday night starter Cole Stupp is out for the rest of the season.

Kentucky hosts Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday. First pitch at 6:30 p.m. ET on the SECN+. The radio call will be on the UK Sports Network.

