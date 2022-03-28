Ally Blake’s Forecast | A cold morning with storms on the horizon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning y’all! It is a cold morning across the commonwealth with mostly sunny skies.

Frost is likely this morning as temps go from the 20s to low to mid-40s today. Clouds will increase from the northwest throughout the day. On Tuesday, the clouds stick around and temps rise near 50 degrees. Rain chances will stay relatively isolated to scattered on Tuesday, and even the first half of Wednesday is looking good, but thunderstorms will roll in by Wednesday evening and overnight. Wednesday bring our next major system, where we could see strong to severe storms into the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be a very windy day with gusts between 40-50 mph. Highs will likely top out in the 70s. Rain showers will stick around into the 60s on Thursday, but not an all-out washout. Temps towards the end of the week stay a tad below average in the 50s, with mostly dry conditions.

I hope you all have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.