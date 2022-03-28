Advertisement

Bullitt County honors beloved bus driver who died unexpectedly

Bob Sageser was known as "Mr. Bob" to the many students he served.
Bob Sageser was known as "Mr. Bob" to the many students he served.(Stephanie Anderson)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bus 1326 is parked in front of Roby Elementary and adorned with flowers in memory of Bob Sageser, a bus driver for Bullitt County Schools.

Sageser died unexpectedly on Saturday. He was 43 years old and a father of four.

David Phelps, the Director of Transportation, said he was known as “Mr. Bob” by the kids. He drove for Bullitt County Public Schools since 2013.

The memorial at his bus included flowers and a Minion, representing his love for overalls.

Sageser was described as “larger than life” literally and figuratively. Phelps said he was more than six feet tall and had a heart of gold.

“Bob had fun with the kids, he really did,” Phelps said. “And I don’t mean just at school. If he was in the barber shop, kids would be up talking to him. It’s just the personality he had.”

The school is now working to help students who are struggling with the loss. A principal and a counselor rode his bus on Monday morning to offer support.

“We don’t remember when we lost a driver who was actively driving,” he said. “Maybe ever, at least in the last 15 or 20 years.”

Phelps is now finding ways to cover Bob’s routes, but says his smile and personality can never be replaced.

“It’s going to leave a really big hole,” Phelps said. “As big as he was, the hole is going to be bigger.”

Funeral services are listed on his obituary.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Image shows an ambulance.
Workers seriously hurt when wall falls during work on Ky. home
House on Rustic Way shot into overnight
Home with family inside hit by gunfire in Lexington
The proposed project along Richmond Road consists of intersection redesigns along the Richmond...
New safety improvements proposed for Richmond Road in Lexington
SEVERE
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat For Wednesday