Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are into the closing days of March and things continue to run colder than normal, but a mid-week severe storms threat is highlighting the week. Wednesday continues to look like a very active day in our region with severe storms and high winds.

Temps today and Tuesday continue to come in well under normal values for central and eastern Kentucky. Warmer air comes into western Kentucky on Tuesday then overspreads the entire region for Wednesday. Southwest winds will be strong and will boost temps deep into the 70s.

That southwest wind is ahead of a deep low pressure that heads from the Mississippi Valley into the Great Lakes late Wednesday into early Thursday. That drags a cold front from west to east across the state with strong to severe storms and high winds ahead of it.

Damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes will be possible.

Colder winds will blow into late Thursday and Friday as temps come back down to start the month of April.

Another system then zips in this weekend and looks to bring chilly showers with it.

