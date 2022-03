(CNN) - Elon Musk confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 again.

The CEO of Tesla and Space-X tweeted Monday that he has minimal symptoms.

Musk caught COVID-19 the first time in late 2020, which was before the vaccine was available.

Although Musk has said he doesn’t support vaccine mandates, he and his family have had their COVID-19 shots.

Officials say what happens in the UK, tends to play out here in the U.S. weeks later. (Source: CNN, PFIZER, MERCK, EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.