Owens is 4th UK women’s player to enter transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK center Olivia Owens added her name to the transfer portal becoming the fourth Wildcat to make that announcement since the end of the season.

Owens played the last two seasons with the Wildcats after transferring from Maryland where she was recruited as a 5-star center in 2018.

While with the Wildcats in 2022, Owens played in 28 games but averaged only 3.1 points and three rebounds in 13 minutes a game.

Owens mentioned in her social media post she will be attending law school with aspirations of being an attorney.

