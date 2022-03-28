Advertisement

PETA offering reward in Jessamine Co. cat killing case

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - PETA is offering a reward to find the person who killed a cat with a dart in Jessamine County.

Animal Care and Control says someone is going around a neighborhood, shooting cats with darts.

They say this isn’t the first time this has happened.

PETA is now offering up to $5,000 to help find the suspect.

If you have any information about who may have shot the dart at the cat, contact the Jessamine County Animal Shelter at (859) 881-0821.

