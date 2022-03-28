Advertisement

Toddler found dead in Florida septic tank, police say

The sheriff says it appears the toddler fell into the tank after stepping on a rotten piece of plywood covering it. (WFOX, WJAX, CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A 22-month-old child was found dead in a septic tank in what initially appears to be a tragic accident, police in Florida said.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Jose Lara went missing around 1:45 p.m. Sunday. An Amber Alert was not issued because they are only issued in cases of abduction, and police said there was no evidence to suggest any criminal activity.

Officials searched for about 24 hours before discovering Jose’s body in a septic tank on his family’s property early Monday afternoon.

Jose Lara, 22 months old, was found dead in a septic tank in Florida.
Jose Lara, 22 months old, was found dead in a septic tank in Florida.(Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

“We are heartbroken,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “Please pray for the family and the first responders who worked diligently to find him.”

Police did not provide further details but said the investigation is ongoing.

Putnam County is located about halfway between Jacksonville and Orlando.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Image shows an ambulance.
Workers seriously hurt when wall falls during work on Ky. home
House on Rustic Way shot into overnight
Home with family inside hit by gunfire in Lexington
The proposed project along Richmond Road consists of intersection redesigns along the Richmond...
New safety improvements proposed for Richmond Road in Lexington
SEVERE
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat For Wednesday

Latest News

The unique opportunity has been available to students for over a year now, all thanks to a...
Luther College provides haircuts for students of color
heath experts encourage flu shots.
Flu cases on the rise in Lexington, but not quite to pre-pandemic levels
Gill Jordan cutting Luther College students hair
Traveling barber provides free haircuts for students of color at Iowa college
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, center, and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., right, hold a meeting with...
Congress hears siren wail as Ukrainian legislators visit
A Madison County military veteran living in Ukraine is trying get back home.
Madison Co. community helping veteran living in Ukraine get back to Kentucky