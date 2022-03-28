Tri-State animal rescues teaming up to help save hundreds of dogs in hoarding case

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WXIX) - Several local rescues are helping with a large hoarding case involving hundreds of dogs that were pulled from a Kentucky property.

A non-profit, Guardians of Rescue, led the efforts to save the animals.

Margaret Coplen, Vice President of All Dogs Come From Heaven rescue out of Amelia, Ohio, said they are involved in the case. She reports that 200 animals were on the Williamsburg property - living in dangerous hoarding conditions - when rescuers arrived.

“I’m sorry I’m getting a little emotional. You don’t get used to it,” says Coplen. “Every case you go on is as bad as, or comparable to, the one before, and it doesn’t seem to change.”

According to Coplen, rescuers who were on-site had to wear hazmat suits for their own protection.

“A home and property literally as bad as we’ve ever done,” Coplen says. “Dogs living outside in extreme filth, and the family was not only hoarding animals but hoarding items as well. Hundreds of hundreds of bags of garbage outside the building.”

Coplen and others with All Dogs rescue took in 51 dogs connected to the case. She said they brought them back to the Cincinnati area and have since placed 39 of them with other rescue organizations.

Most are young, smaller-sized dogs, although there are litters of puppies. Some of the puppies, Coplen says, have been diagnosed with parvo, which is often deadly.

“There’s mange. There are eye infections. There’s kennel cough,” Coplen says.

Coplen believes the people who owned the animals will not be criminally charged because they surrendered the dogs.

“It was a couple who, like many hoarders, start with good intentions, and it just escalated and escalated and escalated,” she says. “If you’re overwhelmed, reach out. Somebody will help.”

The animal shelter in that area was already at capacity, so Coplen said they also took in 26 dogs from that facility to help ease the Kentucky shelter’s load.

On top of Guardians of Rescue and All Dogs Come From Heaven, Coplen said multiple other agencies were involved, including:

Cabin Critters Rescue - took 10 dogs

Hope Fur Paws Rescue - took six dogs

All Starr Pet Rescue - took 19 dogs

Deb’s Dogs - took three dogs

Lucky Tales Rescue - took two dogs

Adoption First Animal Rescue KY - took four dogs

Furgotten Dog Rescue - took five dogs

All of the organizations are always seeking foster families, volunteers, adopters and donations to help them with cases such as this one.

