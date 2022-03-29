Advertisement

America votes therapy dog to be next Cadbury Easter Bunny

Annie Rose, an English doodle from Cincinnati, Ohio, is the next Cadbury Easter Bunny. (Source: Zeno Group)
By Kim Schupp and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - An English doodle from the Cincinnati area, Annie Rose, has been voted the next Cadbury Easter Bunny.

The dog’s owner, Lori R., said her Annie Rose is used to being in the spotlight as she works as a therapy dog and visits local nursing homes, reported by WXIX.

According to her owner, the English doodle loves bringing smiles to the faces of the residents she serves. The pup dresses up and has continued to visit nursing homes throughout the pandemic, including window visits when restrictions meant no visitors inside.

Annie Rose became the second Ohio winner, following Lt. Dan, who previously won in 2020.

“We can’t thank everyone enough for voting for our very own Annie Rose and making her the next Cadbury Bunny, especially her doodle families and friends who went over and beyond,” Lori R. said.

According to the Hershey company, the Cadbury team and the three previous winners of the contest narrowed down the top 10 finalists before turning it over to America to ultimately decide the winner.

And after receiving thousands of votes from fans across the country, Annie Rose was selected as the next Cadbury Easter Bunny.

“A huge thanks goes out to all of the amazing contestants that made selecting this year’s top 10 so difficult, and a big congratulations to our newest Cadbury Bunny, Annie Rose,” said Teal Liu, Cadbury brand manager.

This spring, Annie Rose will star in the 2022 Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercials and was also awarded a $5,000 prize.

