Central Ky. couple heads to Polish border to help Ukrainians

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A Georgetown couple is helping Ukrainian refugees cross the border to safety.

Attorney Robert Cornett and his wife Linda, a retired teacher, said they wanted to help people in Ukraine but felt like giving money wasn’t enough. So, they packed up and headed to Poland.

“When Robert saw it on television how they needed help at the Polish border, he said, ‘Let’s go do it. Instead of giving money, let’s go and volunteer.’ Everyone thought we were crazy,” Linda said.

Robert and Linda never once feared for their safety.

“I said, ‘look guys, Poland is not a third world country.’”

And just like that, they were on their way to Krakow, Poland—a city that has now become an essential center for Ukrainian refugees.

“They were wanting not just to give them a ride away from the border in their two minivans. They were going to put them up in their home in Copenhagen. I thought if they could do that, we could do that. Obviously we couldn’t drive them to Georgetown, but we could help what we could,” Robert said.

The couple from Georgetown, Kentucky were now loading supplies and taking them to the border for refugees. Then Linda even crossed into Ukraine, helping moms and babies in a tent there, while Robert loaded refugees in the large passenger van they rented and drove them to safety.

“It may be a pivotal moment in history. I’m 68 years old and I don’t remember there was a time when someone was collectively viewed as such a bad person across the globe as Putin is now. It feels good to have everybody stand up and be counted and I think that’s what’s happening now,” Robert said.

They hope their story will inspire others to take that stand with them.

The Cornetts said people from all over the world are stationed at the Polish border to help, and many more are in Ukraine making sure people have food, supplies and a place to go once they cross the border.

Georgetown couple Robert and Linda Cornett were tired of just watching the news out of Ukraine and decided to do something to help. So they flew to Poland and have been helping transport supplies and refugees back and forth from Ukraine to safety. The inspiring story on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/hRxakBwE7b — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) March 29, 2022

