Ceremony held in Frankfort to honor Vietnam War veterans

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day. On this date in 1973, the last U.S. troops departed Vietnam. Now, Americans across the country celebrate and remember those who sacrificed so much to serve the United States, especially during a time when the war was unpopular.

“I remember like it was yesterday bad, bad, bad, yep… Wasn’t nothing fun about it,” Vietnam Veteran Carlos Pugh said.

Tuesday afternoon at the Kentucky Vietnam War Memorial, family members paid respects to their loved ones. The names of Kentuckians killed in action are etched in stone there—young men like Marine Lance Corporal Everett Stratton.

“He didn’t get a chance because he was killed when he first got there,” Peggy McComas said.

The ceremony in Frankfort is dedicated to honor those Vietnam veterans, in part because they remember how they were treated when they came home.

“It means a lot when you consider the way we were treated when we first came home. Because we were the dogs of the world when we first come home,” Randall McComas said.

The veterans said just about every waking moment, the war is on their minds, even if it was more than 50 years ago.

“You don’t forget it,” Commissioner Whitney Allen said. “You don’t forget somebody trying to kill you.”

More than 1,000 Kentuckians died in the Vietnam War. Approximately 100,000 Vietnam veterans are currently living in the commonwealth.

