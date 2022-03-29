Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat For Wednesday

We have a powerful storm system rolling into the region over the next few days and this will bring some active weather with it.
By Chris Bailey
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a powerful storm system rolling into the region over the next few days and this will bring some active weather with it. Severe storms and high winds are possible for the entire region. That’s ahead of another below normal temperature pattern settling in for the start of April.

We continue to see warmer winds fighting into the region today, but the process is slow. Highs stay in the upper 40s to low 50s across much of central and eastern Kentucky with the west deep into the 60s.

That warm wind then kicks in and takes control for Wednesday with highs deep into the 70s. That comes ahead of a potent storm system that brings high winds and a severe threat to our region.

A line of strong to severe storms will move into western Kentucky during the late afternoon or early evening. From there, this line works eastward through the evening into the wee hours of Thursday morning. That should weaken some the farther east it moves, but it will bring the threat for damaging winds with it.

Some hail and a low tornado threat will also be possible, especially in the west.

With or without storms, winds are a big time player with gusts of 50mph or higher possible. Yowza

Chilly air comes in behind this, but it’s nowhere near as cold as what we’ve had recently. A few showers will be possible on Thursday and early Friday then again later in the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
House on Rustic Way shot into overnight
Home with family inside hit by gunfire in Lexington
The proposed project along Richmond Road consists of intersection redesigns along the Richmond...
New safety improvements proposed for Richmond Road in Lexington
SEVERE
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | High Winds and Severe Storms Tonight
Sevier County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres
Sevier County wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 5% contained

Latest News

A chilly blast of air
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures will drop for a few days
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pattern shifts to cooler and calmer
SEVERE
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | High Winds and Severe Storms Tonight
Severe weather possible
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Strong winds around 50 MPH
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe thunderstorm threat