Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat For Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a powerful storm system rolling into the region over the next few days and this will bring some active weather with it. Severe storms and high winds are possible for the entire region. That’s ahead of another below normal temperature pattern settling in for the start of April.

We continue to see warmer winds fighting into the region today, but the process is slow. Highs stay in the upper 40s to low 50s across much of central and eastern Kentucky with the west deep into the 60s.

That warm wind then kicks in and takes control for Wednesday with highs deep into the 70s. That comes ahead of a potent storm system that brings high winds and a severe threat to our region.

A line of strong to severe storms will move into western Kentucky during the late afternoon or early evening. From there, this line works eastward through the evening into the wee hours of Thursday morning. That should weaken some the farther east it moves, but it will bring the threat for damaging winds with it.

Some hail and a low tornado threat will also be possible, especially in the west.

With or without storms, winds are a big time player with gusts of 50mph or higher possible. Yowza

Chilly air comes in behind this, but it’s nowhere near as cold as what we’ve had recently. A few showers will be possible on Thursday and early Friday then again later in the weekend.

