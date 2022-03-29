Advertisement

Community celebrates CU-Harrodsburg NCCAA DII title team

The Pioneers beat Crown College 89-79 in Joplin, Missouri.
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT
HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - The Campbellsville-Harrodsburg men’s basketball team started varsity athletics just four years ago and they have already captured a national championship.

The Pioneers beat Crown College 89-79 in Joplin, Missouri to capture the NCCAA DII national championship two weeks ago.

Monday night, the Pioneers were celebrated on their home court in front of the Harrodsburg community. Ballard grad Antoine Darby was named Tournament MVP and as for his head man Austin Sparrow, he wins a ring as one of the youngest head coaches in the country at 25.

“It has been a cool experience,” said Sparrow. “This school was founded five years ago so to be able to do it in just a short amount of time, it has been really cool. What it means to us? It means everything. It’s what we have worked for for the past three seasons since I’ve been here. Our motto is Climb the Ladder and we have been able to do it twice this year.”

“It’s something you can’t really put your finger on,” added Darby. “It’s a feeling that feels surreal. I still wake up thinking like dang we really won a national championship we really did something this program has never done before.”

