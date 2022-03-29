Detective testifies in case against woman accused of killing Bryan McCarty

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The woman accused of killing Bryan McCarty was in court again Tuesday.

Victoria Strelsky’s preliminary hearing lasted for about an hour and a half. Strelsky is accused of murdering McCarty, a well-known farmer and business owner in Laurel County.

Strelsky’s attorneys asked numerous questions of the detective who testified. Detective Taylor McDaniel, with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, says McCarty’s body was found inside his home on September 25, 2021.

Victoria Strelsky in court sitting next to her attorneys during her preliminary hearing. She’s been accused of shooting and killing Brian McCarty, a well known businessman in Laurel county. pic.twitter.com/jVFUSgHO5v — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) March 29, 2022

Investigators say McCarty had been shot three times in the back with a .22 caliber rifle the day before he was supposed to close a major real estate deal.

Taylor says Strelsky was seen on surveillance camera entering the bank to attend that meeting. She told police McCarty did not attend because he had something else to do.

A witness told police it was not like McCarty to not show up to the meeting since the deal involved a lot of money and he was excited about it and had been working on it a long time.

After driving by McCarty’s home and seeing McCarty’s car, the witness asked deputies to conduct a welfare check. That’s when deputies found McCarty’s body.

On Sept 26, detectives took Strelsky in for questioning. They retrieved her phone and, after analyzing it, determined Strelsky had conducted several Google searches on how to kill someone prior to the murder.

McCarty’s family was in the courtroom crying as they listened to testimony. Advocates on their behalf asked the judge to increase Strelsky’s bond. The defendant’s attorneys tried to get it lowered.

The judge said he would keep Strelksy’s bond of $500,000 and an ankle bracelet the same because he felt it was consistent with murder cases in the past.

The judge also determined there was probable cause and forwarded Strelsky’s case to the grand jury. She’s due back in court April 15 to hear her indictment.

