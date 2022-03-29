Advertisement

Healthcare spending in US was at a 20-year high in 2020, study says

Healthcare spending in the United States was at a 20-year high in 2020, thanks to the COVID-19...
Healthcare spending in the United States was at a 20-year high in 2020, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT
(CNN) – Money spent on healthcare in the U.S. hit a 20-year high in 2020, and COVID-19 is to blame.

As the pandemic began to unfold, national health spending grew nearly 10% while gross domestic product went down more than 2%.

That means healthcare that year took up nearly 20% of total spending.

The numbers are from a new study just published in the journal Health Affairs.

There is some good news, but it’s really more of an assumption: As the public health emergency is wrapping up, the country will see more stable health spending trends in 2024.

That depends on the assumption that the pandemic caused by a virus that has evolved and surprised the country at every turn will soon end.

Officials say what happens in the UK, tends to play out here in the U.S. weeks later. (Source: CNN, PFIZER, MERCK, EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE)

