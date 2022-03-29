Advertisement

Here’s what to know about Alopecia, the hair-loss condition Jada Pinkett Smith lives with

A slap. A joke. An unexpected spotlight is now shining on a common autoimmune disease. Here is more information on alopecia. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It was a shocking moment in Oscars history that people are still talking about -- Will Smith’s on-stage slap after Chris Rock made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The controversy is bringing attention to a condition with which millions of Americans struggle called alopecia.

The condition results in the loss of hair.

”It’s estimated that about 200,000 Americans are affected by alopecia areata every year,” said Dr. Alok Vij, director of the Dermatology Residency Program at Cleveland Clinic.

Vij said alopecia typically starts before the age of 30 but can also begin later. It begins with a small patch or clump of hair falling out.

”There are very few cases where your hair can actually turn white as a sign that there’s a inflammation going on before you actually lose hair, but more commonly you just notice that your hair falls out in a small area,” he said.

If you lose a clump of hair, go see your doctor because it could be alopecia or may be a sign of another illness.

”Autoimmune problems run together commonly, so we often will test for vitamin D deficiency or thyroid levels to make sure we’re not missing something else,” Vij said.

There is no cure, and treatments vary based on the severity of the condition.

For mild alopecia, topical steroids or medication may be used. Severe cases require different treatment.

”There are a number of other treatments we have available, all designed to tease the immune system to work a little bit differently and stop attacking the hair follicle,” Vij said.

The doctor said when it comes to alopecia, it is important to address the emotional toll the condition can take on patients who suffer from it.

Sometimes, talking about the condition with family, friends or even a professional counselor can help boost a patient’s self-image.

Jada Pinkett Smith later made her first statement since the incident via Instagram.

“This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” she posted Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
House on Rustic Way shot into overnight
Home with family inside hit by gunfire in Lexington
The proposed project along Richmond Road consists of intersection redesigns along the Richmond...
New safety improvements proposed for Richmond Road in Lexington
SEVERE
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | High Winds and Severe Storms Tonight
Sevier County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres
Sevier County wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 5% contained

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden orders release of 1M barrels of oil per day to bring down prices
FILE -Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and...
Colin Kaepernick named honorary captain for upcoming spring game at Michigan
Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee have agreed...
DNC, Clinton campaign agree to Steele dossier funding fine
Extensive damage is seen in Springdale, Ark., after a possible tornado moved through the area...
LIVE: Severe storms pummel South killing at least 2 in Florida
Starting April 11, people can choose "X" as a gender marker on US passports.
New gender option ‘X’ coming to US passports