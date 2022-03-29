Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong to severe storms possible

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our pattern is about to get active again. Strong storms are possible on Wednesday night.

Let’s clear the air for today and then we will dig into the severe weather threat. Most of us will probably see highs run up to 50 for afternoon readings. This keeps us on the chillier side of things. There is also a chance that we see a passing shower or two. It is nothing too crazy as most of us remain dry.

A potent storm system will approach the region on Wednesday. Before the first drop of rain arrives, wind gusts could reach 50 MPH.

Here’s the breakdown

Temperatures surge into the mid-70s

Non-storm gusts will push in at 50 MPH or higher

A line of severe storms arrives late in the day

Some of the storms could be severe with gusts that reach 60 MPH

Large hail is possible

I can’t rule out an isolated tornado

We’ll keep you updated as this all comes together.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.