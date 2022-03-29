Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong to severe storms possible

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:03 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our pattern is about to get active again. Strong storms are possible on Wednesday night.

Let’s clear the air for today and then we will dig into the severe weather threat. Most of us will probably see highs run up to 50 for afternoon readings. This keeps us on the chillier side of things. There is also a chance that we see a passing shower or two. It is nothing too crazy as most of us remain dry.

A potent storm system will approach the region on Wednesday. Before the first drop of rain arrives, wind gusts could reach 50 MPH.

Here’s the breakdown

  • Temperatures surge into the mid-70s
  • Non-storm gusts will push in at 50 MPH or higher
  • A line of severe storms arrives late in the day
  • Some of the storms could be severe with gusts that reach 60 MPH
  • Large hail is possible
  • I can’t rule out an isolated tornado

We’ll keep you updated as this all comes together.

Take care of each other!

