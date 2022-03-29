Advertisement

Ky. lawmakers vote on top priority bills on charter schools, abortions

A flurry of action happened at the Kentucky State Capitol Tuesday as lawmakers near the end of the legislative session.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A flurry of action happened at the Kentucky State Capitol Tuesday as lawmakers near the end of the legislative session.

The controversial charter school funding bill and legislation that adds new restrictions to abortions in Kentucky both passed out of Senate on Tuesday.

The debate over charter schools has continued in Kentucky as legislation creating the funding streams for the schools is now headed to the governor.

EXPLAINER: What is a charter school?

“A gross misuse of public schools. And one that we should all not allow to happen,” Democratic Senator Reggie Thomas said.

“We have before us here in House Bill 9 an opportunity for us to excel in those places where the students deserve to be in robust programs of excellence,” Republican Senator David Givens said.

The legislation provides a permanent funding mechanism for charter schools. Opponents say it would take away from public schools, and tax payers would foot the bill for programs that may or may not work. Supporters say it gives more opportunity, especially for students in areas that are behind.

The most intense moment of the day came during a debate over House Bill 3, which adds several new restrictions to abortion access.

“There are certain legislators who feel they have a right to regulate their personal religious and their personal moral beliefs over the rest of us,” Democratic Senator Karen Berg said.

“This bill does not outlaw abortion. It puts regulations around mail order prescriptions for abortion,” Republican Senator Ralph Alvarado said.

The gallery cleared after those against the bill voiced their outrage. Democrats walked out of the chamber ahead of the vote, which added on a ban on all abortions after 15 weeks.

One bill waiting to be heard by the Senate is the medical marijuana legislation. It passed out of the House, but Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer says it will likely not come up. WKYT’s Chad Hedrick talked to a mom who has pushed for this legislation and is outraged that it’s not getting a chance to move forward.

“There’s people all over the state and we are demanding that they help us. What they’re doing by not passing this and not helping us, they’re ignoring their constituents,” said Julie Cantwell with the group Kentuckians for Medical Marijuana. “I’m sick of it and I want Senator Thayer to prove it. He thinks we don’t have the votes. Prove it. Call it to the floor. Let’s go.”

Senate President Robert Stivers said while medical marijuana can be beneficial, he’d like to see more research before he can get behind the measure.

“Every study I saw said the sample size was too small and the duration was too short, and there hasn’t been an appropriate balancing with the side effects,” Sen. Stivers said.

Lawmakers have until late Wednesday night to pass top priority bills before the veto period. That way they have the opportunity to override any vetoes from Governor Beshear.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Image shows an ambulance.
Workers seriously hurt when wall falls during work on Ky. home
SEVERE
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat For Wednesday
Baby Truett Lee Banks was taken to CarolinaEast after being born at a Handy Mart gas station
Family says they were turned away from hospital, baby born at gas station
The sheriff’s office is looking for Justin Waldrop. He’s wanted for outstanding warrants.
Van believed stolen by wanted man crashes; driver checks themselves out of hospital

Latest News

House on Rustic Way shot into overnight
Home with family inside hit by gunfire in Lexington
EKU beats UK 6-3.
EKU takes down Kentucky 6-3
The proposed project along Richmond Road consists of intersection redesigns along the Richmond...
New safety improvements proposed for Richmond Road in Lexington
March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
Ceremony held in Frankfort to honor Vietnam War veterans
Ceremony held in Frankfort to honor Vietnam War veterans
WATCH | Ceremony held in Frankfort to honor Vietnam War veterans