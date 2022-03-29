Advertisement

Morehead’s Broome a finalist for Lou Henson Player of the Year Award

Honor given to nation’s best mid-major player
By Steve Moss
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead State freshman Johni Broome is a finalist for the Lou Henson National Player of the Year, the school announced on Tuesday.

Broome, from Plant City, Fla., is in his second season with the Eagles. He was selected the OVC Defensive Player of the Year.

Broome blocked a school-record 131 shots this season, ranking third nationally.

The award is given to the nation’s top mid-major player.

