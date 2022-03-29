Morehead’s Broome a finalist for Lou Henson Player of the Year Award

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead State freshman Johni Broome is a finalist for the Lou Henson National Player of the Year, the school announced on Tuesday.

Broome, from Plant City, Fla., is in his second season with the Eagles. He was selected the OVC Defensive Player of the Year.

Broome blocked a school-record 131 shots this season, ranking third nationally.

The award is given to the nation’s top mid-major player.

