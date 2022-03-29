Advertisement

Police: One person injured in Lexington shooting

Police said around 9:30 they received a call about shots fired.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night on Kees Road near North Broadway.

Police said around 9:30 they received a call about shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man shot outside an apartment complex.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

