Advertisement

Prediabetes has more than doubled among US teens

Prediabetics often have higher-than-normal blood sugar levels and have a greater risk of health...
Prediabetics often have higher-than-normal blood sugar levels and have a greater risk of health issues like Type 2 diabetes, strokes, and heart disease.(vadimguzhva/Getty Images Pro via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New research highlights a disturbing trend among the nation’s youth.

Rates of prediabetes among teens have more than doubled over a nearly two-decade span, according to a study published Monday in the JAMA Pediatrics Journal.

The findings were based on data from 12-to-19-year-olds and information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Prediabetics often have higher-than-normal blood sugar levels and have a greater risk of health issues like Type 2 diabetes, strokes and heart disease.

Researchers say they can’t pin down why prediabetes has increased among teens, adding that’s an issue that needs to be investigated further.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Image shows an ambulance.
Workers seriously hurt when wall falls during work on Ky. home
House on Rustic Way shot into overnight
Home with family inside hit by gunfire in Lexington
The proposed project along Richmond Road consists of intersection redesigns along the Richmond...
New safety improvements proposed for Richmond Road in Lexington
SEVERE
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat For Wednesday

Latest News

The unique opportunity has been available to students for over a year now, all thanks to a...
Luther College provides haircuts for students of color
heath experts encourage flu shots.
Flu cases on the rise in Lexington, but not quite to pre-pandemic levels
Gill Jordan cutting Luther College students hair
Traveling barber provides free haircuts for students of color at Iowa college
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, center, and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., right, hold a meeting with...
Congress hears siren wail as Ukrainian legislators visit
A Madison County military veteran living in Ukraine is trying get back home.
Madison Co. community helping veteran living in Ukraine get back to Kentucky