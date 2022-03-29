Sullivan University expands nursing program to Lexington campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new nursing program is coming to the commonwealth.

Officials say Kentucky is in dire need of more nurses. It’s something we saw especially during the height of the pandemic, but the need is still there. Sullivan University officials say they’re trying to help fill that void.

“There’s clearly an important deficit of nurses right now. So, anything that we can do to support these students and get them in as quickly as possible, that’s going to be at the forefront of our minds,” said Taylor Kemper, Sullivan University Associate Director of Admissions.

Sullivan officials announced a new 21-month Associate Science in Nursing Degree that they’ll begin offering at the Lexington campus. The nursing program is similar to the one that has been going on at the Louisville campus for years.

Officials with Sullivan say, given the record numbers of nurse openings we’re seeing across the country, but especially in Kentucky, extending this program is the right move.

“With the state functioning at a 12-20% shortage of nursing staff, the sooner that we can get qualified individuals into these career pathways here with nursing, that’s important for everybody involved,” Kemper said. “The students are still getting that hands-on experience. They will get the clinical experience and they’re also able to focus on things that are not just the hands-on nursing skill, but things like bedside manner, bedside skills, critical thinking and, of course, first and foremost, as always, patient care and positive patient outcomes.”

Classes will start on June 29.

You can apply for the program in Lexington and at the main Sullivan campus in Louisville.

