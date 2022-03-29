Tshiebwe named NABC National Player of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe has been named the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ National Player of the Year, it was announced on Tuesday.

Tshiebwe, a junior, averaged a team-best 17.4 points per game and a nation-leading 15.1 rebounds per game. He’s the first Division I player to average at least 15 points and 15 rebounds per game since Drake’s Lewis Lloyd And Alcorn State’s Larry Smith each did it during the 1979-80 season. Tshiebwe is the first major conference player to post those numbers since UCLA’s Bill Walton did it in 1972-73.

Tshiebwe also picked up the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year Award. Tshiebwe joins Athony Davis as the only two UK players ever to win that award.

“The things that he’s done haven’t been done for 50 years,” Calipari said. “Let me say this again, the things that he’s done haven’t been done for 50 years. He plays his heart out and finds ways to impact every game. I’m proud of him, and it’s not only on the court. He’s so thankful and faith-based and he’s a joy to coach.”

Tshiebwe is a consensus All-American and the SEC Player of the Year.

