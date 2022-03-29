Van believed stolen by wanted man crashes; driver checks themselves out of hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new information about the search for a man wanted in Jessamine County.

The sheriff’s office is looking for Justin Waldrop. He’s wanted for outstanding warrants.

We’re told deputies tried to arrest him Monday, but he fought them and took off.

Waldrop had been driving a stolen van out of Garrard County. Deputies say the van was involved in a crash Monday afternoon in Lexington.

We know the driver of the van was taken to the hospital and checked themselves out. The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office says they don’t know for sure if the driver was Waldrop.

He’s still on the run.

