Bourbon n’ Toulouse opens second location in Lexington

Wednesday marked the first day for Bourbon n’ Toulouse’s new location on South Broadway.
Wednesday marked the first day for Bourbon n' Toulouse's new location on South Broadway.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It took a little longer than expected, but a popular Lexington restaurant has opened its doors to a second location.

Wednesday marked the first day for Bourbon n’ Toulouse’s new location on South Broadway.

Owners say this opening was delayed for a month because of shipping delays and transportation issues, but they’re excited to finally be serving customers.

“Still extremely humbled by the lines that come in through the door. We opened very quietly and we’re already extremely busy for lunch, so it’s unbelievable the love that Bourbon n’ Toulouse feels for our employees and our food,” owner Kevin Heathcoat said.

The restaurant has been serving up Cajun and creole meals in Lexington for the past 17 years.

