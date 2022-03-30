Chris Bailey’s Forecast | High Winds and Severe Storms Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a very active weather day across the Commonwealth with the high winds and the threat for severe thunderstorms. This is ahead of another potent storm system rolling in here for the closing days of March.

Let’s break down what to expect out there today and tonight:

A Wind Advisory is out for much of the region as non-thunderstorm wind gusts may reach 50mph.

A line of severe storms moves into western Kentucky this afternoon and early evening.

The line then moves into central Kentucky during the evening with areas from Interstate 65 to Interstate 75 seeing the storms moving west to east in that 8pm-12am window.

That line will weaken as it moves east and that weakening will really show up across eastern Kentucky.

Damaging winds will be likely with this line of storms, especially western and central Kentucky.

There’s also the chance for a couple of tornadoes to spin up along this line. Those are usually short-lived and the best chance is in the west.

Colder air comes in behind this for Thursday with some leftover showers around early. Winds are still gusty.

A few showers will be noted over the weekend with seasonably cool temps. The numbers are likely to come up for the first half of next week ahead of a big storm system. That’s being pushed by another cold shot later next week.

