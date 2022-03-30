EKU takes down Kentucky 6-3

Advertisement

By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Logan Thomason drove in four runs and Eastern Kentucky beat Kentucky 6-3 Tuesday night at Kentucky Proud Park.

Thomason finished 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, two runs and four RBIs. The Colonels won their fifth straight and are 15-3 in their last 18 games.

Down 4-1, the Wildcats (17-9) cut into the lead with a run in the fourth and another in the fifth.  Jacob Plastiak drove in a run with a single to left in the bottom half of the fifth inning. The Wildcats had the bases loaded in the eighth down 6-3, but couldn’t produce a run.

EKU (18-8) visits Jacksonville State this weekend. Kentucky hosts No. 9 Ole Miss over the weekend.

