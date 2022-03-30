Advertisement

Flu cases on the rise in Lexington, but not quite to pre-pandemic levels

Flu cases on the rise in Lexington, but not quite to pre-pandemic levels
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During the pandemic we saw little to no flu cases, but with restrictions lifted, numbers are starting to pick back up.

“We’re not as concerned about wearing our masks. We’re not washing our hands as much. We’re not paying as much attention to social distancing,” family physician Dr. Jeff Foxx said.

According to the CDC, flu cases in some states were at low levels the week of March 12 but increased to moderate levels the next week. The Kentucky Department of Public Health has reported around 3,500 cases this flu season so far.

“But that’s still not a real active situation,” Lexington pharmacist Clarence Sullivan said.

Sullivan is glad that COVID numbers are down too. He said fewer people are coming through the door for COVID-19 vaccines and testing, which for him is a big relief.

“We had one or two shots yesterday, but one or two is nothing. We were giving dozens and dozens all day long,” Sullivan said.

Dr. Foxx believes more people getting vaccinated for COVID-19 led to an increase in flu vaccinations. He says the warmer weather could also be the reason why we’re seeing lower flu numbers. But he encourages people to remain cautious, especially around the sick.

“Are you immunocompromised? Do you have a chronic disease?” Dr. Foxx said.

Health experts say you can die from the flu. They recommended getting the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine if you haven’t already.

