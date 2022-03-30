Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe thunderstorm threat

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It will be a warm, windy, and eventually stormy day across Kentucky.

The strong winds will be with us from the morning hours through the afternoon and evening. Some of the wind gusts will likely approach 50 MPH or higher at times. That’s why we have a Wind Advisory in place for the entire region.

A line of storms will move in tonight. Some of those storms will be strong to severe. There is plenty of wind energy already available, so these storms will have easier access to the strong winds. These winds could make it all the way down to the surface and cause some real issues for us. The window of time to see this development will be between 10 pm and 12 am.

Once this all clears out of town, the cooler temperatures will return. Highs should be around 60 and we will end up in the 50s. This cooler blast will also feature some gusty winds. Not as strong as today’s, but strong enough to drive in a deep wind chill for the region.

Take care of each other!

