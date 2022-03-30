Advertisement

Kings Island coaster will break its own record in 2022

The Beast at Kings Island.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island’s world-famous roller coaster, The Beast, will break its own World Record in 2022.

The coaster, which opened in 1979 as the World’s Longest Wooden Roller Coaster, has held that distinction ever since.

When it opens for the season in May it will beat its own record by two feet, from 7,359 ft. to 7,361 ft. due to offseason retracking and reprofiling work, that also includes a steeper first drop.

“When you look at roller coaster records, they’re being beat all the time,” said Kings Island Vice President and General Manager Mike Koontz. “But there’s one record that no park in the world has been able to beat for more than 40 years, until now, and that’s the record for the longest wooden roller coaster.”

Last November crews began the massive project of refurbishing 2,000 feet of the coaster’s track. In addition, the first drop has been re-profiled from 45 degrees to 53 degrees so that it can come into the tunnel lower and deliver a smooth transition through the first tunnel and onto the second drop.

The project is expected to be completed in May.

