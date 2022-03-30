New state budget approved in last day of legislative session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A new state budget that takes advantage of billions in surplus money is on its way to the governor for his approval.

Both the House and Senate gave approval to the executive branch budget that gives out a lot of state worker raises and across the board education increases.

This comes as lawmakers are about to leave town for a veto break.

The budget totals 31 billion dollars in general fund spending and contains what some are calling historic education investments. There was some debate, but it received a unanimous vote in the senate.

That happened just before noon on Wednesday. The House followed suit in approving the 2-year spending plan (93-3).

Despite its unanimous approval in the Senate, some were not satisfied with it.

“We funded full day kindergarten. That is a fantastic thing. But we didn’t fund universal pre-K,” said Sen. Morgan McGarvey/D-Louisville. “Every child in Kentucky should have a public preschool option.”

“We do not have the infrastructure in our commonwealth in our public-school systems to support public universal pre-K,” said Sen. Danny Carroll/R-Benton.

The House budget chair said that more than 50 percent of the general fund focuses on education. And state workers will get an 8 percent raise in the first year and could receive up to 12 percent the second. There’s money to match federal projects with the Brent Spence Bridge and the Mountain Parkway.

Some questioned leaving money for the future income tax relief in House bill 8.

“I say we could have done all this because there is a billion dollars in unspent revenue in this budget for tax cuts that benefit the wealthiest Kentuckians,” said McGarvey.

“If it were up to the minority party of this legislature, they would want to spend it all, then borrow more to keep spending more,” said Sen. Damon Thayer/R-Georgetown.

Some democrats in the Senate also said they had not had time to review the final budget bill. Senate President Stivers fired back saying democrats were invited to the table and it was a far cry from what it was decades ago when republicans had no time to review the budget and then were punished with the lack of money in their districts if they voted against the budget.

The legislature passing the budget now leaves open the possibility of overriding any line item vetoes by the governor.

