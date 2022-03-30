Man accused of killing 18-year-old in Lexington has preliminary hearing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man accused of shooting a teenager will go before a grand jury.

Darryl Russell had a preliminary hearing in Fayette County on Wednesday morning after being accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Darian Webb.

Detectives said that several witnesses saw Russell fire the single shot that killed Darian Webb. That was enough for Judge Bruce Bell to find probable cause and send Russell’s case to the grand jury.

The 53-year-old Russell is charged with domestic violence, assault, and murder stemming from a series of altercations that happened inside a home on Chase Place.

Homicide Detective Tavis Holt testified Wednesday morning that at around 5:26 AM, Lexington Police were called out to the house for a domestic violence situation. When they arrived, he said that they found 18-year-old Darian Webb lying in the front room of the house with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

He died at UK Hospital later that day.

Witnesses told police that Russell and his girlfriend got into a fight in a room upstairs where the domestic assault took place. They say that Webb tried to step in and confront Russell before a fight started between Russell and Webb in the upstairs room.

“They all proceeded downstairs, where Mr. Russell fired a single shot at the victim, striking the victim in the chest,” said Travis Holt, Lexington Police Department Homicide Detective. “Immediately after the shot, Mr. Russell began yelling, ‘I’m sorry I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to do it.’”

Police say that Russell fled the scene and later contacted police from an attorney’s office.

Russell’s defense didn’t offer any arguments against finding probable cause but did ask the judge to reduce his bond down to $100,000 full cash.

Judge Bell opted to keep the bond set at $750,000 and moved the case forward to a grand jury.

