New safety improvements proposed for Richmond Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A big redesign is in the works for a busy part of Lexington.

A proposed project along Richmond Road consists of intersection redesigns along the Richmond Road/Athens Boonsboro Road corridor to restricted crossing u-turns, known as RCUTs.

You can see a little bit more about this through an interactive map from the state here. This is supposed to improve safety along the corridor. But some people we spoke to worry this may create prolonged and potentially unnecessary construction.

Representative Cherlynn Stevenson tweeted out a link to the proposed project’s design and purpose from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

According to the site, the goal of the RCUTs is to improve safety and traffic flow from Eagle Creek Drive to the entrance of the Brenda Cowan Elementary School.

The design plan says RCUTS can reduce serious left turn and angle crashes, especially from side streets, by 50% or more.

The proposed project is aimed at reducing the high number of crashes they say happen along the corridor, particularly at Hays Boulevard.

While people we talked to say they’re all for improved safety, they are concerned about how long construction would last.

“I just don’t relish the idea of a lot of road closures and lane closures just tying up traffic,” said Revell Carr, who drives along the route regularly.

According to the proposed project’s timeline, public comment period lasts from March 30 to April 30. If approved, construction would begin in March of 2023.

