Advertisement

State leaders push for “Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans Act”


Tennessee lawmakers continue to discuss the possibility of legalizing cannabis in the state of Tennessee.
By Justina Latimer
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers continue to discuss the possibility of legalizing cannabis in the state of Tennessee.

A bill that would authorize the possession of marijuana for adults 21 and up in Tennessee will go before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the state legislature this week.

“My constituents are regularly asking why are we dragging our feet on this, “said Rep. Bob Freeman.

The Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans Act would allow adults to both have and transport marijuana in permitted amounts.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Bob Freeman and Sen. Heidi Campbell.

“Let’s talk about the financial benefits this could have for our state. What could we fund differently? What could we fund better? We got the fiscal note back, and it’s hundreds of millions of dollars every year. States that have passed this before its billions of dollars in additional state revenue, “explained Rep. Freeman.

Under the bill, people would have the opportunity to grow up to 12 plants on their property. It would also allow parents, or guardians, to administer marijuana products to a minor if approved for medical use.

“80% of Tennesseans approve of some form of legalization, and continuing to criminalize cannabis at this point amounts to selective prosecution. While other states are enjoying the enormous tax and business revenues, our exposure to the complicated externalities just continue to increase,” stated Sen. Heidi Campbell.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
House on Rustic Way shot into overnight
Home with family inside hit by gunfire in Lexington
The proposed project along Richmond Road consists of intersection redesigns along the Richmond...
New safety improvements proposed for Richmond Road in Lexington
SEVERE
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | High Winds and Severe Storms Tonight
Sevier County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres
Sevier County wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 5% contained

Latest News

Three men, accused of killing a UK student during a “robbery gone wrong” have pleaded guilty in...
3 men accused in 2015 robbery, killing of UK student plead guilty in case
Andrea Bauer and Aaron Flaker Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
Andrea Bauer and Aaron Flaker Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
3 men accused in 2015 robbery, killing of UK student plead guilty in case
3 men accused in 2015 robbery, killing of UK student plead guilty in case
A chilly blast of air
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures will drop for a few days
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pattern shifts to cooler and calmer