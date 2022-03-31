Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Cooler Winds Take Over

By Chris Bailey
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The extreme winds of last night are moving away but things remain windy out there today. As we look ahead, we find the overall pattern staying busy with some wild temp swings showing up over the next few weeks.

Those winds of Wednesday into Wednesday night were every bit as high as advertised. Some areas hit 70mph with gusts with widespread 50mph gusts for most of the state.

Those winds today will continue to gust to 30-35mph at times as our low wraps up in the Great Lakes. Morning showers give way to a period of sun and clouds before more showers move in from west to east this afternoon and evening.

Chillier winds will take over today as a northwest flow kicks in later tonight and early Friday. That’s when some backwash showers show up and there’s even the chance for a few snowflakes to enter the picture Friday morning.

That’s how we roll on the first day of April!!

Another fast-moving system will then move through here later Saturday and should touch off some gusty showers.

Temps should rebound quickly behind that for Sunday and Monday as some fairly nice weather shows up. Behind that comes another storm system set to bring gusty winds and more showers and storms by the middle of the week.

