Crews battling fire in downtown Lexington
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters are on the scene of an early morning fire in downtown Lexington.
Crews were called to the 200 block of West Second Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
Details are limited at this time, but it is an active scene that stretches to Upper Street.
WKYT has a crew at the scene and will update this story as it develops.
