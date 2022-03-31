Advertisement

Crews battling fire in downtown Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters are on the scene of an early morning fire in downtown Lexington.

Crews were called to the 200 block of West Second Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Details are limited at this time, but it is an active scene that stretches to Upper Street.

WKYT has a crew at the scene and will update this story as it develops.

