Historic building home to Lexington Writer’s Room heavily damaged by fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fire heavily damaged a historic building in downtown Lexington. It was home to several groups who use it daily.

Less than 24 hours ago, writers used the first floor of the building to create and tell stories. Waking up to news headlines were not the words they wanted to be written.

“This is obviously a devastating setback but we’re really committed to this project and we’ll figure out how to recover from this,” said Gwenda Bond, co-founder of the Lexington Writer’s Room.

The Lexington Writer’s Room is a nonprofit with 54 members. They have 24/7 access to work in the building. Fortunately, nobody was inside when the fire started.

“We had someone who was coming in at 6:00 this morning to write and was one of the first people we heard about the building from,” Bond said.

Bond said she’s glad no one was hurt, but their space, built up by love and hard work during the pandemic, is heavily damaged.

“This building’s been here for over 200 years, and we have to hope it has good bones and is salvageable right now. We’re crossing our fingers for that,” Bond said.

It’s a place where art is created, in the middle of a historic part of downtown Lexington.

“Next to Gratz Park and all of these are historic buildings. They have guidelines as to what you can do to them and it’s a shame to see one of them go up like that,” said Tyler Morris, who works in the building next door.

Bond said she and her colleagues are waiting to hear what caused the fire.

